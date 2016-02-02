Feb 2 AMS AG :
* 2015 full year revenues grew 34 pct to 623.1 million
euros ($691.4 million)
* FY 2015 operating (EBIT) margin increased to 26 pct
(excluding acquisition-related amortization)
* EBIT for 2015 was 162.2 million euros increasing by 40
pct from 116.1 million euros or 25 pct of revenues in 2014
* Net income for 2015 was 148.7 million euros, up 52 pct
from 97.5 million euros in 2014
* For Q1 2016, AMS expected revenues of 131 million-138
million euros
* Will propose a dividend of 0.51 euros per outstanding
share for 2015
* Anticipates Q1 gross margin to remain on a comparable
level to Q4 2015
* AMS expects Q1 operating margin (excluding
acquisition-related amortization) in a range of 18-20 pct
* For Q1 2016, AMS expects softer end market demand in its
consumer business
