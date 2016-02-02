Feb 2 Basware Oyj :
* Announces refined strategy for 2016-2018
* Sets goal for annual net sales at 220 million to 280 million euros ($239.8 million-$305.2
million) by 2018
* Says goal for 2016/2018 includes increasing the share of recurring revenue to over 80
percent
* Says will further improve profitability as a result of ongoing efficiency and
streamlining initiatives
* Within sales, plans to increase its direct sales force, with a key focus on UK, US and
Germany
* Says organic growth which is the key focus will continue to be supported by a disciplined
acquisition strategy, aimed at strengthening the company's position in its key markets
