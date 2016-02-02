Fitch Affirms Banco Industrial do Brasil SA's Ratings at 'BB'/'AA-(bra)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco Industrial do Brasil SA (BIB) at 'BB'. The IDR Outlook is Negative. Fitch also affirmed the bank's National long-term rating at 'AA-(bra)', as well as its other ratings. The National rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS