Feb 2 Detection Technology Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 15.2 million euros ($16.6 million) versus 9.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBIT ex. items (NRI) 2.43 million euros versus 1.08 million euros year ago

* Sees profitability to develop

* Says 2016 outlook in line with medium term target: sales to increase by at least 15 pct per annum, operating margin at or above 15 pct

* Says R&D costs as a percentage of net sales in 2016 are expected to be lower than in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

