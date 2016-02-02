BRIEF-Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society
* Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society
Feb 2 Selvita SA :
* Receives 27.9 million zloty ($6.9 million) subsidy for its cancer therapy project from Poland's National Centre for Research and Development (NCBiR)
* The project concerns development of personalized therapies that target the tumor cell metabolism
* The project's total value is 39.7 million zlotys and it is planned for 2016 to 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0391 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 22 AstraZeneca's experimental injection for severe asthma cut substantially the need for patients to take problematic oral steroids drugs in a late-stage study, boosting hopes for a medicine that is expected to reach the market later this year.