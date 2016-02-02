MOVES-Barclays, Renaissance Capital, HSBC, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Feb 2 Bgeo Group Plc
* Announces merger of BOG's corporate banking and investment management businesses
* Expect to grow our fee income, improve bank's ROAE and reduce concentration risk in corporate lending portfolio.
* archil Gachechiladze, currently group CFO and deputy CEO, investment management at bank is to lead merged business
* Announces appointment of Tornike Gogichaishvili, currently chief operating officer at bank, as deputy CEO operations at bank
* Archil will step down from his present position of group CFO and Levan Kulijanishvili, will also undertake responsibilities of group CFO.
* New appointments are effective immediately, following regulatory approval from National Bank Of Georgia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco Industrial do Brasil SA (BIB) at 'BB'. The IDR Outlook is Negative. Fitch also affirmed the bank's National long-term rating at 'AA-(bra)', as well as its other ratings. The National rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS