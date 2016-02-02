Feb 2 Immofinanz AG

* Previews distribution policy

* Ordinary dividend of eur 0.06 per share for each of 2015/16 and 2016 financial years

* Start of new share buyback programme

* Dividend could be higher if there is a substantial improvement in economic situation in Russia

* Buyback volume will equal up to 10 million shares, and buyback will start on or after 8 February 2016

* Decided to withdraw all of approx. 97.24 million treasury shares, equal to 9.1 percent of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: