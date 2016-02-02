BRIEF-Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society
* Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society
Feb 2 Diamyd Medical AB :
* Major owners, Bertil Lindkvist and Anders Essen-Möllerwill take up their share corresponding to about 1/3 of upcoming rights issue of 22.1 million Swedish crowns ($2.6 million)
* New GABA/GAD study is being planned as well as pre-clinical studies in Prague.
* Says makes room for further investments in stem cell company Cellaviva Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5275 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society
LONDON, May 22 AstraZeneca's experimental injection for severe asthma cut substantially the need for patients to take problematic oral steroids drugs in a late-stage study, boosting hopes for a medicine that is expected to reach the market later this year.