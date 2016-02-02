Feb 2 Numis Corporation Plc

* "2015 was a good year for Numis. Financial performance was strong and we surpassed record revenues generated in 2014"

* Since start of our 2016 financial year we have completed 20 equity finance transactions, including 8 IPOS, together with a number of advisory mandates

* Our deal pipeline is strong and includes both fund raising and M&A prospects for coming year - Nonexec Chairman

* "A 7 pct year-on- year increase in profitability which enabled us to recommend increase in final dividend for 2015 to 11.5p (up 10 pct on 2014)