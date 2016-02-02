Feb 2 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Announces U.S. regulatory submission seeking expanded indication for flulaval quadrivalent (influenza vaccine) for infants 6 mos+

* Vaccine is currently approved for active immunisation against influenza A subtype viruses and type B viruses, in persons three years of age and older

* Submission seeks an expanded indication for children six months through 35 months of age.