Feb 2 Linamar Corp :

* Says public offer for Montupet is reopened and valid till Feb. 11

* Currently holds 92.84 percent of capital and at least 92.41 percent voting rights in Montupet

* Says may launch squeeze out on the company if its stake exceeds 95 percent of capital and voting rights as result of the reopened offer