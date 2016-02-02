Feb 2 Sparebanken Vest :

* Q4 net interest income and credit commissions 591 million Norwegian crowns ($67.83 million)(Reuters poll 598 million crowns)

* Q4 pre-tax profit 341 million crowns (Reuters poll 307 million crowns)

* Write-downs on loans and guarantees increased to 81 million crowns in Q4 versus 25 million crowns year ago

* Dividend proposed by board of directors to general meeting for 2015 is 1.10 crown per equity certificate (Reuters poll 1.03 crown/shr)

* Target maximum lending growth for 2016 is 5 pct in retail market and 2.5 pct in corporate market Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7125 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)