Feb 2 Sparebanken Vest :
* Q4 net interest income and credit commissions 591 million Norwegian crowns ($67.83
million)(Reuters poll 598 million crowns)
* Q4 pre-tax profit 341 million crowns (Reuters poll 307 million crowns)
* Write-downs on loans and guarantees increased to 81 million crowns in Q4 versus 25
million crowns year ago
* Dividend proposed by board of directors to general meeting for 2015 is 1.10 crown per
equity certificate (Reuters poll 1.03 crown/shr)
* Target maximum lending growth for 2016 is 5 pct in retail market and 2.5 pct in corporate
market
Source text for Eikon:
Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.7125 Norwegian crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)