Feb 2 Highlight Communications AG :
* Sale of shares in Highlight Event & Entertainment AG
* Resolved to sell entire stake of 1.31 million shares
(75.4 pct) in Highlight Event & Entertainment AG to Bernhard
Burgener, chairman of board of directors and CEO
* Total sales price will be 18.28 million Swiss francs
($17.93 million), corresponding to a value of 14.00 Swiss francs
per share in Highlight Event & Entertainment AG
* Resolved to no longer pursue activities detailed in
annual report in "Other Business Activities" segment
* Intends to sell non-controlling interests (including
those held indirectly) in Paperflakes AG, Holotrack AG And
Equity Investment In Pulse Evolution to Highlight Event &
Entertainment AG
* Implementation of these disposals is planned for Q1 of
2016
($1 = 1.0194 Swiss francs)
