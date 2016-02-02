Feb 2 Unibail-Rodamco :

* FY net rental income 1.45 billion euros ($1.58 billion)versus 1.47 billion in Reuters poll

* FY recurring net profit 1.03 billion euros versus 1.03 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Total portfolio valuation at Dec. 31 stood at 37.76 billion euros versus 34.58 billion euros year ago

* FY recurring Earnings per Share (recurring EPS) at 10.46 euros, exceeding the range of 10.15 - 10.35 euros per share guidance for 2015 provided in Jan. 2015

* Anticipates its underlying rate of growth for 2016 to be in line with the +6 pct to +8 pct announced last year

* Successful restructuring of its hedging portfolio will provide an additional benefit in 2016, bringing the growth to between +8 pct and +10 pct

* Expects recurring earnings per share in 2016 of between 11.00 euros and 11.20 euros per share

* For the 2015 fiscal year, the group will propose a cash dividend of 9.70 euros per share

* For 2016 and thereafter, the group intends to increase its annual cash distribution in line with its recurring EPS growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)