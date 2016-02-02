BRIEF-STM Fidecs completes sale of 17 mln ordinary shares in Just Eat- bookrunner
* Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner
Feb 2 Next Radio TV SA :
* Groupe News Participations (GNP) holds 95.47 percent of Next Radio TV share capital following tender offer
* Groupe News Participations to launch squeeze-out at same price as offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner
LOS ANGELES, May 22 One Direction singer Harry Styles cemented his transition into a solo career with a chart-topping debut album on Monday, the second member of the band to top the chart.