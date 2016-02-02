BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern"
Feb 2 Vincenzo Zucchi SpA :
* Court in Busto Arsizio suspended the effectiveness of the bankruptcy filing
* Court in Busto Arsizio postpones procedure for the approval of the restructuring agreement to a hearing set for Feb. 17, 2016
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.