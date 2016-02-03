Feb 3 Sparebank 1 SMN :

* Q4 net income 287 million Norwegian crowns ($32.86 million) versus 375 million crowns year ago

* Q4 loan losses 56 million crowns versus 34 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net interest income 473 million crowns versus 485 million crowns year ago

* Board of directors recommend a dividend of 2.25 crowns per equity certificate (EC) after a good performance in 2015

* CET1 capital ratio has risen to 13.6 per cent as of quarter end

* Bank's capital plan targets a CET1 capital ratio of at least 14.5 per cent by Jan. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon:

