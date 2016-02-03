Feb 3 MTG

* Says board of directors to propose increased annual cash dividend of SEK 11.50 (11.00) per share

* Q4 sales SEK 4,545m (4,371)

* Q4 operating income SEK 434 mln (478) including M&A costs and adverse currency effects, but before SEK 63m (0) of non-recurring items

* Reuters poll: MTG Q4 sales were seen at 4,505 million SEK, core EBIT 434 million SEK, dividend at 11.20 SEK/share

* MTG says our aim is to accelerate our sales growth and increase our operating profits in 2016

* MTG says benefits will gradually compensate during year for anticipated SEK 250m of incremental adverse fx effects, and additional costs for new or extended sports rights that we have acquired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: