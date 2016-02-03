Feb 3 Johnson Matthey Plc :

* Sales in Q3 for continuing businesses 2 were 3 pct ahead of last year at 736 million stg

* Underlying profit before tax was adversely impacted but our actions to reduce costs by approximately 30 million stg per annum are well underway

* Challenging trading backdrop but full year outlook remains in line with market expectations

* Full year outlook for group is in line with current market expectations

* Underlying performance for continuing businesses in H2 is currently anticipated to be slightly ahead of first half

* Sales in fine chemicals' continuing businesses were ahead, up 4 pct at 57 million stg

* Process Technologies continued to experience challenging trading conditions in many of its markets

* Sales in process technology were down 11 pct at 119 million stg (2014/15 134 million stg) and operating profit was significantly lower.

* Precious metal products' sales decreased by 17 pct to 76 million (2014/15 £92 million) and operating profit was significantly down due to lower average pgm prices

* New businesses made good progress, doubling its sales to £46 million.