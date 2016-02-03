Feb 3 Johnson Matthey Plc :
* Sales in Q3 for continuing businesses 2 were 3 pct ahead
of last year at 736 million stg
* Underlying profit before tax was adversely impacted but
our actions to reduce costs by approximately 30 million stg per
annum are well underway
* Challenging trading backdrop but full year outlook
remains in line with market expectations
* Full year outlook for group is in line with current
market expectations
* Underlying performance for continuing businesses in H2
is currently anticipated to be slightly ahead of first half
* Sales in fine chemicals' continuing businesses were
ahead, up 4 pct at 57 million stg
* Process Technologies continued to experience challenging
trading conditions in many of its markets
* Sales in process technology were down 11 pct at 119
million stg (2014/15 134 million stg) and operating profit was
significantly lower.
* Precious metal products' sales decreased by 17 pct to 76
million (2014/15 £92 million) and operating profit was
significantly down due to lower average pgm prices
* New businesses made good progress, doubling its sales to
£46 million.
