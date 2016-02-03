Feb 3 Statoil Asa says:
* Awards contracts for Oseberg Vestflanken 2, Johan Sverdrup
and Gina Krog fields
* Contracts have a combined value of approximately NOK 1.6
billion
* Technip has been awarded contracts for pipe
laying at Johan Sverdrup and Oseberg Vestflanken 2. Combined
contract value is approximately nok 400 million
* Ocean Installer has been awarded contracts for marine
construction and installation at Oseberg Vestflanken 2, Johan
Sverdrup and Gina Krog. Combined contract value is approximately
nok 200 million
* Hereema Fabrication Group has been awarded contract for
engineering, procurement and construction (epc) of unmanned
wellhead platform at Oseberg Vestflanken 2. Combined contract
value is approximately nok 800 million
* Aibel has been awarded contract for engineering,
procurement, construction and installation (epci) on oseberg
field centre, to prepare platform for receiving well stream from
oseberg vestflanken 2. This contract has a value of
approximately NOK 200 million.
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)