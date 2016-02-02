BRIEF-STM Fidecs completes sale of 17 mln ordinary shares in Just Eat- bookrunner
* Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner
Feb 2 Reply SpA :
* Unit Portaltech Reply has partnered with SPAR ICS to provide to Hervis, a SPAR brand specialised in sports apparel and equipment, an e-commerce omni-channel platform
* Portaltech Reply is a Reply Group unit specialising in consulting services for multi-channel e-commerce strategies and solutions
* SPAR ICS is the group-wide assessed IT service centre of SPAR Austria Group Source text: bit.ly/1PPvHTd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner
LOS ANGELES, May 22 One Direction singer Harry Styles cemented his transition into a solo career with a chart-topping debut album on Monday, the second member of the band to top the chart.