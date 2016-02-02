Feb 2 Reply SpA :

* Unit Portaltech Reply has partnered with SPAR ICS to provide to Hervis, a SPAR brand specialised in sports apparel and equipment, an e-commerce omni-channel platform

* Portaltech Reply is a Reply Group unit specialising in consulting services for multi-channel e-commerce strategies and solutions

* SPAR ICS is the group-wide assessed IT service centre of SPAR Austria Group