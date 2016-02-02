BRIEF-STM Fidecs completes sale of 17 mln ordinary shares in Just Eat- bookrunner
* Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner
Feb 2 Ateme SA :
* FY revenue 28.6 million euros ($31.19 million) versus 24.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 revenue 8.5 million euros versus 7.5 million euros year ago
* In terms of economic performance, the second half will be better oriented than the first Source text: bit.ly/1nDzmNd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
