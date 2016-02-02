BRIEF-STM Fidecs completes sale of 17 mln ordinary shares in Just Eat- bookrunner
* Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner
Feb 2 Visiativ SA :
* FY revenue 82.7 million euros versus 49.7 million euros ($54.21 million) year ago
* Sees FY operating income of over 2 million euros versus 1 million euros previously announced
* Sees over 100 million euros in revenue in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1o37X82 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
