* Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner
Feb 2 Colas SA :
* Colas Sud-Ouest, a subsidiary of Colas, signed an agreement to sell its 15.564 pct stake in capital of Atlandes to HICL and DIF investment funds Source text: bit.ly/1PPNcTh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 22 One Direction singer Harry Styles cemented his transition into a solo career with a chart-topping debut album on Monday, the second member of the band to top the chart.