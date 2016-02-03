Feb 3 Koninklijke KPN NV
* Reports Q4 adjusted revenues of 1.75 billion euros ($1.91
billion) versus 1.90 billion euros a year ago
* Q4 adjusted EBITDA is 582 million euros versus 630
million euros a year ago
* Q4 capex is 355 million euros versus 414 million euros a
year ago
* Q4 net profit is 254 million euros vs loss of 16 million
euros a year ago
* FY 2015: +139,000 broadband net adds
* FY 2015: +265,000 IPTV net adds
* FY 2015: +289,000 postpaid net adds in Consumer Mobile
* Savings target upgraded to approximately 450 million euros
by end 2016
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2015
* Sees 2016 free cash flow (excluding TEFD dividend) above
650 million euros; sees capex around 1.2 billion euros
* 2016 additional cash flow via expected dividend from 15.5
pct stake in Telefónica Deutschland
* Intends to pay a regular dividend per share of 0.08 euros
in respect of 2015 (not including dividend related to Telefonica
Deutschland)
* KPN intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of
0.10 euros in respect of 2016 and grow the dividend in line with
its free cash flow growth profile thereafter
Source text: bit.ly/1VKdpHu
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9157 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)