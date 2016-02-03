Feb 3 Koninklijke KPN NV

* Reports Q4 adjusted revenues of 1.75 billion euros ($1.91 billion) versus 1.90 billion euros a year ago

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA is 582 million euros versus 630 million euros a year ago

* Q4 capex is 355 million euros versus 414 million euros a year ago

* Q4 net profit is 254 million euros vs loss of 16 million euros a year ago

* FY 2015: +139,000 broadband net adds

* FY 2015: +265,000 IPTV net adds

* FY 2015: +289,000 postpaid net adds in Consumer Mobile

* Savings target upgraded to approximately 450 million euros by end 2016

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2015

* Sees 2016 free cash flow (excluding TEFD dividend) above 650 million euros; sees capex around 1.2 billion euros

* 2016 additional cash flow via expected dividend from 15.5 pct stake in Telefónica Deutschland

* Intends to pay a regular dividend per share of 0.08 euros in respect of 2015 (not including dividend related to Telefonica Deutschland)

* KPN intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of 0.10 euros in respect of 2016 and grow the dividend in line with its free cash flow growth profile thereafter