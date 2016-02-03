Feb 3 Schibsted :
* Says the regular impairment testing at year end 2015 has
resulted in an impairment loss related to intangible values of
NOK 465 million, which will be recorded in the Q4 2015 financial
statement
* This is primarily driven by impairment loss related
to the Group's subscription based newspapers in Norway
* The impairment testing has resulted in no impairment loss
for Schibsted's Online classifieds operations
* On a full year 2015 basis, the impairment loss will be
more than offset by a gain of NOK 858 million on remeasurement
of
previously held ownership in new subsidiaries, primarily Shpock
(Finderly), which was recorded in Q3 2015 and a gain of a gain
on sale of NOK 450 million related to Schibsted's agreement with
Naspers, Telenor and Singapore Press Holdings, recorded in Q1
2015
* The full year 2015 financial statement will be published
19 February 2016
* The valuation of the Group's intangible assets is based on
the value of expected future cash flows
* The background for the impairment is the negative
development over the last few years for print newspapers, and
that the negative trend for Schibsted's Norwegian subscription
based newspapers has continued in 2015
* Digital revenues increased, but it is not sufficient to
offset the decline in revenues from print products
* After the impairment, the total carrying amount of
Schibsted's subscription based newspapers in Norway is around
NOK 1 billion, of which around NOK 200 million is related to
goodwill
* In the Q4 2015 results, Schibsted expects to book Other
income and expenses of approximately NOK -80 million
