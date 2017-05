Feb 3 Livestock Feed Ltd :

* HY ended dec. 31, 2015 group turnover of 1.19 billion rupees versus 1.08 billion rupees a year ago

* HY profit before taxation 98.4 million rupees versus 54.7 million rupees last year

* HY group earnings per share of 2.78 rupees

* Says results for forthcoming quarter are expected to be in line with those of the quarter under review