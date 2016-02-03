BRIEF-Uangel changes CEO to Yoo Ji Won
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Yoo Ji Won from Choi Chung Yeol, due to Choi Chung Yeol's pass away
Feb 3 Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
* Announces initiative to accelerate the development of Internet of Things (IoT) by establishing a platform for licensing of standardized technology to device manufacturers, spanning from autonomous cars to irrigation sensors
* The platform, operated by an independent company, will adopt a revenue sharing model for contributing companies and receive a mandate to license on behalf of the joining patent holders, aiming to simplify access to standardized technology. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Yoo Ji Won from Choi Chung Yeol, due to Choi Chung Yeol's pass away
TOKYO, May 19 Two Japanese government-backed investors have formally informed Toshiba Corp of their intention to take part in bids for its prized flash memory chip business, sources familiar with the matter said.