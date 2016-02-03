Feb 3 Betsson Ab
* Betsson believes that a future regulated German gaming
market will offer considerable opportunities, and it intends to
apply for a gaming licence as soon as this is possible
* Betsson is therefore now submitting returns for historic
tax on sports betting and paying approximately MSEK 113 to the
German government
* Betsson still believes that it is not subject to a tax
liability, but is opting to declare the tax in order to avoid
negative repercussions when applying for a licence in the future
* Betsson will probably transfer approximately MSEK 113 to
the German State, of which MSEK 8.7 was accrued during the
fourth quarter and the rest is a lump sum for previous
quartersSource text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)