BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Feb 3 CI Games SA :
* Signs settlement agreement with Deck13 Interactive GmbH
* Parties were cooperating on "Lords of the Fallen" game production Source text for Eikon:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24