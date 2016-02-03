BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Feb 3 VET'Affaires SA :
* Q4 revenue 20.8 million euros versus 32.8 million euros ($36.26 million) year ago
* FY revenue 98.9 million euros versus 126.1 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1PA47NX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24