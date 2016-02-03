BRIEF-Tibet Cheezheng Tibetan Medicine to apply for comprehensive credit line up to 800 mln yuan
* Says it and unit will apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 800 million yuan
Feb 3 Amplitude Surgical SAS :
* Q2 2015-16 sales up 15 pct (constant currency) to 20.3 million euros
* Says is confident in ability to seize growth opportunities and continue recording strong activity over coming quarters
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner