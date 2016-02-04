Feb 4 Atea ASA :

* Q4 revenue 8.61 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.0 billion) in Q4 2015, an increase of 14.0 percent compared with last year

* Q4 EBITDA before option and restructuring expenses was 378 million crowns versus 396 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 6.50 crowns to be paid in two equal instalments of 3.25 crowns during May and Oct. 2016

* Q4 Revenue 8.61 billion crowns (Reuters poll 8.42 billion crowns)

* Q4 EBITDA 368 million crowns (Reuters poll 400 million crowns)

* Proposes dividend for 2015 Of Nok 6.50/Shr (Reuters poll 6.50 crowns/shr) Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5489 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)