Feb 4 Tower Property Fund Limited

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 30 November 2015

* Distributable earnings up 72 pct to R109 million for six months ended 30 November 2015

* Interim distribution increased by 7.6 pct to 45.2 cents per share for six months ended 30 November 2015

* Operating profit up 38% to R133 million for six months ended 30 November 2015

* Properties valued at approximately R700 million in South Africa are expected to be acquired in first half of 2016.