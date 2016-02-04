Canada's Home Capital's deposit balances decline further
TORONTO, May 17 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Wednesday published data showing that its deposit balances fell further.
Feb 4 Tower Property Fund Limited
* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 30 November 2015
* Distributable earnings up 72 pct to R109 million for six months ended 30 November 2015
* Interim distribution increased by 7.6 pct to 45.2 cents per share for six months ended 30 November 2015
* Operating profit up 38% to R133 million for six months ended 30 November 2015
* Properties valued at approximately R700 million in South Africa are expected to be acquired in first half of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* US Treasury yields fall as Trump fiscal stimulus hopes fade