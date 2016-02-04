Feb 4 Leonteq AG :

* FY total operating income up 10 pct to 219.7 million Swiss francs ($218.5 million), pre-tax profit up 15 pct to 69.2 million francs, group net profit up 10 pct to 68.6 million francs

* To propose a shareholder distribution of 1.75 francs (2014: 1.50 franc) per share Source text - bit.ly/1QHod7V Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)