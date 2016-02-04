BRIEF-TAT Technologies Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* TAT Technologies reports first quarter 2017 results and declares a $3 million cash dividend
Feb 4 Georg Fischer AG :
* CFO Roland Abt to step down at year-end
* Roland Abt has been proposed for nomination as member of the Board of Swisscom AG Source text - bit.ly/1JZuXyL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm and Google to enable daydream standalone virtual reality headsets