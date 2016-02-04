Feb 4 Capman Oyj :

* Board of directors will propose a FY dividend of 0.07 euros per share

* Q4 turnover 7.1 million euros versus 16.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 5.1 million euros versus 4.1 million euros year ago

* Fy group turnover totalled 31.8 million euros (2014: 39.5 million euros )

* FY operating profit was 9.3 million euros (6.3 million euros)

* Expects fees from services to continue growing and to constitute a larger share of overall fee income in 2016 compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon:

