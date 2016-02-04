Feb 4 Mycronic Publ Ab

* Q4 order intake was SEK 838 (618) million

* Says board's assessment is that sales in 2016 will be at level SEK 1,900 million.

* Mycronic says Q4 EBIT was SEK 251 (231) million

* Mycronic says board proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.50 (0.80) per share and an extraordinary dividend of sek 2.50 (3.20) per share