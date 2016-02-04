Feb 4 Technopolis Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 41.7 million euros ($46.2 million) versus 41.4 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 20.1 million euros versus 21.9 million euros year ago

* Board of directors proposes a dividend of 0.17 euros per share

* Expects its net sales and EBITDA in 2016 to remain at the same level (+/- 5 pct) as in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

