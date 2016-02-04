Feb 4 Compugroup Medical Ag

* Says delivered q4 revenue of eur 147 million

* Says fourth quarter operating profit (ebitda) increased 17 percent from eur 28 million in 2014 to eur 33 million this year

* Says 2015 operating margin is 2 percentage points higher than in 2014

* Says margin expansion is projected to continue also in 2016

* Says 2016 revenue is expected to be between eur 560 million and eur 570 million

* Says 2016 operating profit (ebitda) expected between eur 125 million and eur 133 million.