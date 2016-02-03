Feb 3 Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd :

* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2015

* Declared a dividend of 232,46 cents per share for interim period ended December 2015. This represents a 25,2 pct increase over 185,62 cents per share declared in December 2014

* Net income from property portfolio was negatively affected by once-off items including marketing campaign

* Retail sales growth at Resilient Malls is ahead of national retail sales growth and were ahead of board's expectations

* After adjusting for these, net income grew by 7,6 percent

* Increased levels of uncertainty, volatility in financial markets both in South Africa and internationally is anticipated to continue

* Distributions are forecast to increase by approximately 24 pct for 2016 financial year