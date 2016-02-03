Feb 3 Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd
:
* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial
statements for the six months ended 31 December 2015
* Declared a dividend of 232,46 cents per share for interim
period ended December 2015. This represents a 25,2 pct increase
over 185,62 cents per share declared in December 2014
* Net income from property portfolio was negatively
affected by once-off items including marketing campaign
* Retail sales growth at Resilient Malls is ahead of
national retail sales growth and were ahead of board's
expectations
* After adjusting for these, net income grew by 7,6
percent
* Increased levels of uncertainty, volatility in financial
markets both in South Africa and internationally is anticipated
to continue
* Distributions are forecast to increase by approximately
24 pct for 2016 financial year
