BRIEF-Uangel changes CEO to Yoo Ji Won
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Yoo Ji Won from Choi Chung Yeol, due to Choi Chung Yeol's pass away
Feb 3 Armada Bilgisayar Sistemleri Sanayi Ve Ticaret As
* Starts talks with Aruba, a HP Enterprise company, for dealership agreement Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Yoo Ji Won from Choi Chung Yeol, due to Choi Chung Yeol's pass away
TOKYO, May 19 Two Japanese government-backed investors have formally informed Toshiba Corp of their intention to take part in bids for its prized flash memory chip business, sources familiar with the matter said.