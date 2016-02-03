BRIEF-Uangel changes CEO to Yoo Ji Won
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Yoo Ji Won from Choi Chung Yeol, due to Choi Chung Yeol's pass away
Feb 3 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Says Harald Dahl and Futurum Capital AS, a company controlled by Harald Dahl, have sold 26,800 and 50,000 Link Mobility shares respectively at 49 Norwegian crowns per share
* Following transaction Harald Dahl and Futurum Capital AS hold together 439,846 shares in Link Mobility, corresponding to 4.56 of share capital Source text for Eikon:
TOKYO, May 19 Two Japanese government-backed investors have formally informed Toshiba Corp of their intention to take part in bids for its prized flash memory chip business, sources familiar with the matter said.