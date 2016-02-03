Feb 3 Emmi AG :

* Emmi is to acquire a 60 pct stake in Bettinehoeve and strengthen its presence in this attractive growth area

* Parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price

* Expects to take over the shares in Bettinehoeve by February 2016

* Company will continue to act independently in the market