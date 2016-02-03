BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Feb 3 Emmi AG :
* Emmi is to acquire a 60 pct stake in Bettinehoeve and strengthen its presence in this attractive growth area
* Parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price
* Expects to take over the shares in Bettinehoeve by February 2016
* Company will continue to act independently in the market Source text - bit.ly/1o6fAuq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24