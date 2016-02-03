BRIEF-Tibet Cheezheng Tibetan Medicine to apply for comprehensive credit line up to 800 mln yuan
* Says it and unit will apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 800 million yuan
Feb 3 Transgene SA :
* Transgene and ABL, Inc. announce the acquisition by ABL Europe of Transgene's production asset situated in Illkirch, near Strasbourg
* Transgene and ABL Europe sign a 3-year agreement under which Transgene has secured production of necessary clinical lots for its clinical development plan
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner