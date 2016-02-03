BRIEF-Tibet Cheezheng Tibetan Medicine to apply for comprehensive credit line up to 800 mln yuan
* Says it and unit will apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 800 million yuan
Feb 3 Le Noble Age SA :
* Announces additional bonds issuance of 20 million euros ($22.1 million) Source text: bit.ly/1TDNmTM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner