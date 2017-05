Feb 4 Digia Oyj :

* Q4 consolidated net sales 30.6 million euros ($33.9 million) versus 27.2 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit ex items 2.2 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago

* Proposes that a dividend of 0.08 euro per share be paid

* Anticipates continued net sales growth in 2016

* Outlook is considered particularly positive in H1 2016 Source text for Eikon:

