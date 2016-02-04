Feb 4 Okmetic Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 20.0 million euros ($22.2 million) versus 18.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating loss 1.7 million euros versus profit 1.6 million euros year ago

* Proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of 0.45 euro per share will be paid for 2015

* 2016 net sales and operating profit without non-recurring costs are estimated to exceed level of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

