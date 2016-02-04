Canada's Home Capital's deposit balances decline further
TORONTO, May 17 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Wednesday published data showing that its deposit balances fell further.
Feb 4 Sponda Oyj :
* Signed agreements with Forum Fastighets KB and Föreningen Konstsamfundet R.F. on acquisition of shares in AB Mercator Oy which own six properties in the forum block in Helsinki
* Total debt-free price of entities being acquired is about 576 million euros ($638.2 million)
* Will finance acquisition with its existing cash funds and a short-term bridge loan of about 300 million euros
* Plans to arrange a rights offering to maintain its current capital structure and equity ratio
* Will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to decide on planned rights issue
* Expects that transaction will be concluded by end of Feb. 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, May 17 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Wednesday published data showing that its deposit balances fell further.
* US Treasury yields fall as Trump fiscal stimulus hopes fade