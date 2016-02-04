BRIEF-Epicore Bionetworks Q3 basic earnings per share of $0.015
* Epicore Bionetworks Inc - Q3 revenue of $3.0 million was 3% higher than Q3 last year
Feb 4 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Entered into a joint collaboration with Evaxion Biotech and Technical University of Denmark for development of an MVA-BN-based vaccine against MRSA
* Intends to engineer and produce a recombinant MVA-BN-based vaccine candidate
* If proven safe and efficacious, human trials could occur in 2019
* Project has received initial funding from Innovation Fund Denmark in amount of 17 million Danish crowns ($2.5 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7364 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Epicore Bionetworks Inc - Q3 revenue of $3.0 million was 3% higher than Q3 last year
* Immune Design reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update